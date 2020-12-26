NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens started coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE DNOW opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $749.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.11. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

