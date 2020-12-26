Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Natural from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,161,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,717,000 after acquiring an additional 316,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,341 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 160,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 199,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

