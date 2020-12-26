Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) (LON:NVT) Shares Gap Down to $67.50

Shares of Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) (LON:NVT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.50, but opened at $65.00. Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 17,850 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.35. The firm has a market cap of £103.34 million and a P/E ratio of 30.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L)’s payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is making of long-term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted companies. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth.

