Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.25. Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 15,550 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$16.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22.

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

