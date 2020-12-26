Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $203,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $21,476,045.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $204,765.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $199,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $518,595.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $482,790.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $440,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $414,645.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $448,305.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $479,160.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $917,070.00.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -36.66. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $43.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Progyny by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 807.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

