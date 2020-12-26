NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $2,608.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000441 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004993 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 620,869,310 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

