Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.56 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce sales of $7.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.67 billion. Nokia posted sales of $7.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $25.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $25.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.19 billion to $25.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

NOK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. 7,298,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,899,271. Nokia has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

