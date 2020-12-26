NIX (NIX) Price Tops $0.0595

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $50.98 and $20.33. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $36,823.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,942.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.37 or 0.02499239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00520716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.89 or 0.01270475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.86 or 0.00656966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00260178 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00022655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,366,850 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $24.68, $24.43, $50.98, $20.33, $7.50, $5.60, $13.77, $33.94 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

