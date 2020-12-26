Nimiq Market Cap Tops $16.81 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $16.81 million and approximately $916,977.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,802.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.66 or 0.02510493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.00522722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.73 or 0.01277036 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.77 or 0.00660294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00263677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00022993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,809,249,860 coins and its circulating supply is 7,065,499,860 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

