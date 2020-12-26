Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Nielsen stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. 993,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 1.32. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 201.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Nielsen by 623.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

