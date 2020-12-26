Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $685.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 1,200 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $81,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $159,126.28. Insiders have sold 31,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,751 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 22.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 31.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

