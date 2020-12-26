NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at TD Securities

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$24.70 on Thursday. NFI Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.12 and a 12-month high of C$33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.61.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$884.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$678.49 million. Research analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

