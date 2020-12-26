NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Trading Down 0.4%

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 92,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 302,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%.
About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF)
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.
