NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Trading Down 0.4%

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 92,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 302,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,245,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 89.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 685,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 323,573 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 231,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 154,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 859,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 124,928 shares in the last quarter.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

