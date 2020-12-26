Newton Coin Project Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $27,574.15 and $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, BiteBTC, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

