Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) PT Raised to $7.50

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

NMRK has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.40.

NMRK opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,867,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 616,088 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 47,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,719,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 831,913 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

