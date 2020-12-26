Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $610.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.07. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after buying an additional 53,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 415.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 94,722 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.