Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.
Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $610.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.07. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after buying an additional 53,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 415.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 94,722 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.