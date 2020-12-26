NeoGames S.A.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 29th (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames’ (NASDAQ:NGMS) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 29th. NeoGames had issued 4,807,522 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $81,727,874 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGMS shares. Truist started coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $36.40.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

