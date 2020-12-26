Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nelnet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $306.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 289.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

