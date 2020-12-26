Nectar Market Cap Hits $21.40 Million (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $21.40 million and approximately $36,099.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $24.43, $32.15 and $50.98.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,577.05 or 0.99929552 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00019934 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015823 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004063 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00058202 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $24.68, $51.55, $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $20.33, $10.39, $13.77, $32.15, $50.98 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

