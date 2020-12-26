Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Down 40.4% Over Last 7 Days

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Naviaddress has a market cap of $34,427.88 and approximately $14,999.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

