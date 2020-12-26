Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nautilus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of NLS opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $113,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,426,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nautilus by 44.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 221,535 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Nautilus in the third quarter worth $8,208,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Nautilus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 454,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

