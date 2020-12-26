Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report sales of $190.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.00 million. Nautilus posted sales of $104.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $554.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $560.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $561.67 million, with estimates ranging from $515.40 million to $592.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLS shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

NLS stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $631.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $113,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,170,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,263,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,208,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nautilus by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

