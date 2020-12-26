National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. National HealthCare has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $88.35.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,634.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National HealthCare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in National HealthCare by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.