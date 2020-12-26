National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NGG. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded National Grid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31. National Grid has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 63.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Grid by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 4,432.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 309,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Grid by 30.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in National Grid by 7.1% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 144,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.