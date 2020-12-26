National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) vs. Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Head-To-Head Review

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. National General pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Universal Insurance pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National General pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Universal Insurance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and National General has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Universal Insurance and National General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance 0.94% 2.23% 0.65% National General 8.70% 19.94% 4.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Insurance and National General, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00 National General 0 4 0 0 2.00

Universal Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.47%. National General has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential downside of 11.26%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than National General.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of National General shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Universal Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of National General shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Insurance and National General’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $939.35 million 0.49 $46.51 million $1.18 12.50 National General $5.18 billion 0.75 $348.07 million $2.75 12.40

National General has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Insurance. National General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Insurance has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, National General has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National General beats Universal Insurance on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages. In addition, the company provides policy and claims administration, and reinsurance intermediary services, as well as operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners. It also provides small business automobile insurance products, which covers liability and physical damage caused by light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles; motorcycle insurance products for various types of motorcycles, golf carts, and all-terrain vehicles; and lender-placed insurance products, including fire, home, and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. It sells its products through retail store fronts, web/mobile, phone contact centers, and kiosks; and agents and affinity partners. The company's Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products, such as accident/AD&D coverage in the event of bodily injury or death due to accidental means; hospital indemnity; short-term medical plans; cancer/critical illness policies; stop loss programs; medicare supplement insurance policies; basic dental coverage; and life insurance products for individuals. It sells its products through agents, managing general underwriters, employers, Internet; and directly. The company was formerly known as American Capital Acquisition Corporation. National General Holdings Corp. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

