National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NESR. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform market weight rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $831.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.94.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $218.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter valued at $438,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 27.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 127,667 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter worth about $1,865,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

