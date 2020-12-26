National Bank Financial Lowers Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$21.00

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

TSE CAS opened at C$14.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93. Cascades Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.94 and a 12 month high of C$17.62.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

