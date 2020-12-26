Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) Shares Gap Up to $9.42

Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $10.44. Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 596,193 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £31.03 million and a PE ratio of -5.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.65.

In related news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

