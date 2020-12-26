Nano (NANO) Hits Market Capitalization of $141.13 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Nano has a market cap of $141.13 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00004264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,840.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.98 or 0.02523980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00515386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.01278205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.93 or 0.00659934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00256077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00023202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00066726 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars.

