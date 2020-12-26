MyWish Price Tops $0.0461 on Major Exchanges (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. One MyWish token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MyWish has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $440,482.62 and $4.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00044218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00309685 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00032824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016088 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars.

