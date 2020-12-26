Mysterium (MYST) Market Cap Hits $3.48 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Mysterium token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mysterium has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Mysterium has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $35,916.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00324557 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00029850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mysterium

