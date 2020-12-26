Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.15). Myriad Genetics posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 139.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

MYGN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 183,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,049.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 112.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Earnings History and Estimates for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

