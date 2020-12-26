MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

MTSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Colliers Securities downgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MTS Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MTS Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in MTS Systems by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MTS Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MTS Systems has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $58.84.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. MTS Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

