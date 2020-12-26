Morgan Stanley Sells 53,944 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 675,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 53,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 860.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 729,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 653,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

MYN opened at $13.15 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

