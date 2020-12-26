Morgan Stanley Sells 1,984 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Carlisle Companies worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,668,000 after acquiring an additional 310,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,144,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,868,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 26.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.86.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,743.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CSL opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.44 and a 200 day moving average of $129.71. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

