Morgan Stanley Sells 10,134 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.85% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $670,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of JKK stock opened at $312.73 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.27 and a 1 year high of $316.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.90.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

