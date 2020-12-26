Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,049 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in South State were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in South State by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 60,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of South State by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in South State by 69.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in South State by 10.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSB opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.78 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $365,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens started coverage on South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

