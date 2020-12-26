Morgan Stanley Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Wipro were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.