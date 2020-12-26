Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In related news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

SPSC stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.10, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $111.63.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.