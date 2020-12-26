Morgan Stanley Acquires 6,991 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 81.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Green Dot by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $144,574.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $968,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $30,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,325.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,226 shares of company stock worth $37,906,256 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

