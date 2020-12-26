Morgan E. Obrien Sells 31,667 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,272,063.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATEX opened at $39.59 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Anterix by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Anterix by 4.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Anterix during the second quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 17.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 28.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.