MoonSwap (MOON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,169.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One MoonSwap token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $2,169.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00508604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 11,393,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,366,762 tokens. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

MoonSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

