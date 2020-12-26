Monetha (MTH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $157,934.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. Monetha has a market cap of $2.70 million and $157,934.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00044218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00309685 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00032824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016088 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

