Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $25.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,348. Momo has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth $3,130,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 1,005.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 67,897 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 863.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 241,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

