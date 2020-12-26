MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on A. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.42.

A opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.11. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $120.24.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,340,703.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $687,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 248.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 558,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,326,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

