Miton UK Microcap plc (MINI.L) (LON:MINI) Shares Up 2.8%

Miton UK Microcap plc (MINI.L) (LON:MINI)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.80 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 66.60 ($0.87). 306,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 335,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.80 ($0.85).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.43.

Miton UK Microcap plc (MINI.L) Company Profile (LON:MINI)

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

