Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Achieves Market Cap of $2.99 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $3,115.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $311.48 or 0.01256230 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00132928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00659123 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00160537 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00351954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00096163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00058950 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 9,605 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

