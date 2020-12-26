Mirror Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.09 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $15.99 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00004208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00130754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00020341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00209177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00643569 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00338957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00058884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00092618 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,761,364 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

