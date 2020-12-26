Minter Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $11,951.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00129254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00020098 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00217146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.51 or 0.00635839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00338089 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,402,780,091 coins and its circulating supply is 3,197,570,524 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

