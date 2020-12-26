Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MIME has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.33, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total value of $161,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $345,404.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $215,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $425,618.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,087 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,494,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,308,000 after buying an additional 842,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,558,000 after buying an additional 735,324 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 203,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.